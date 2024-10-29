Jeremy Allen White transforms into Bruce Springsteen in the first look for ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Nebraska, recorded in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom using a 4-track recorder and without his E Street Band, is regarded as a pivotal moment in his career. The album’s raw, acoustic sound and its themes of struggle and resilience have inspired a generation of musicians. It remains one of Springsteen's most celebrated works, featuring haunting narratives of lost souls.

In addition to Jeremy, the film's cast includes Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar technician Mike Batlan, and Odessa Young, rumored to play a romantic interest.

Director Scott Cooper expressed his excitement about the project, describing the making of the film as both humbling and thrilling. He emphasised the profound influence Nebraska has had on his artistic vision, aiming to capture its raw emotion and authenticity. Cooper also expressed his gratitude for collaborating with Springsteen and Jon Landau, ensuring the film stays true to Bruce’s legacy.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is poised to offer a transformative cinematic experience, celebrating Springsteen’s enduring musical journey.