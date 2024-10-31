First Look: Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film ‘Jai HanuMan’

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his pan-India blockbuster Kantara, is officially taking on the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming Prasanth Varma film Jai HanuMan, a sequel to Varma's hit movie HanuMan.

The filmmakers unveiled the first look on Wednesday, showcasing Shetty as Lord Hanuman in a powerful pose, seated with an idol of Lord Ram held reverently in his hand. The poster highlights Shetty’s impressive physicality while capturing the strength and devotion that define the iconic character.