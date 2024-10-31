First Look: Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film ‘Jai HanuMan’

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his pan-India blockbuster Kantara, is officially taking on the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming Prasanth Varma film Jai HanuMan, a sequel to Varma's hit movie HanuMan.
The filmmakers unveiled the first look on Wednesday, showcasing Shetty as Lord Hanuman in a powerful pose, seated with an idol of Lord Ram held reverently in his hand. The poster highlights Shetty’s impressive physicality while capturing the strength and devotion that define the iconic character.
Varma, celebrated for weaving mythology with modern storytelling, teams up with Mythri Movie Makers to bring this ambitious project to life. The film is poised to be an action-packed spectacle rooted in the loyalty and unbreakable strength of Hanuman, who, in this tale, resides in Kaliyug, upholding his promise to Ram in a sacred exile, accroding to reports.
This film is a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with a grand scale, high budget, and state-of-the-art technical quality. Fans eagerly await Shetty’s portrayal of the revered figure on screen, adding anticipation for yet another landmark entry in Indian cinema.