Makers reveal first-look poster of Bengali film ‘Shontaan’

Shontaan explores the delicateness of family relationships where the narrative is all about unspoken bonds, generational divides, and the bond between parents and children. The poster hints at a clash between the characters played by Mithun and Ritwick respectively while Subhashree’s character seems to be caught in the crossfire of this clash.

Shontaan is presented by SVF and is expected to hit the theatres in December. Also, keep a lookout for the trailer dropping soon!