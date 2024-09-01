Dia Mirza, R Madhavan open up about RHTDM’s initial failure as the film re-releases in theatres

The 2001 romantic drama Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), starring Dia Mirza, R. Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan, has made a surprising return to theatres 23 years after its original release. The film, which hit the screens again on August 30 across the country, has sparked unexpected reactions from fans, prompting its stars to reminisce about the film’s journey and its impact over the years.

Recently, Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during an Instagram Live session. They recalled the challenges they faced when the film initially failed to connect with audiences, leaving them heartbroken. Mirza shared some vivid memories of the film’s production, highlighting the exhausting travel schedule they endured while shooting.

“We were travelling from one place to another for 14-18 hours, constantly going from one place to another,” Mirza recalled. “We would often catch up on our sleep on the flight. The film was also shot that way – we had shot in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Mumbai. The film’s release date was announced before we finished the bhaag daud,” she added, referring to the frantic pace at which they worked to complete the film.

Despite the challenges, Madhavan had a strong feeling about the film's potential from the very beginning. Mirza reminisced about a conversation they had during the production. “You had said to me, ‘It is a very special film and it will really connect with the audience.’ I said, ‘I hope so.’ Then the film was released, and people did not go to the theatres to watch it. It broke us. It broke our hearts so much because there was so much anticipation, so much expectation. And we worked so hard. But you were right, Maddy. People may not have made it to the theatres, but then they have made time for it over and over again, over the years, and given it so much love,” she reflected.

Madhavan responded with his own memories of the film’s initial reception and the self-doubt that followed. “There are times when you feel what was our shortcoming. It was our first film and we had sincerely worked on it. Then, we started blaming ourselves that had I got fitter or done the film more sincerely, or had the costumes been better… anything. You start looking for the imperfections,” he shared, highlighting the disappointment they felt when the film did not perform as expected at the box office.

However, despite the initial setbacks, RHTDM has grown into a beloved classic over the years. The film has found a continuous audience, airing on television channels and streaming on OTT platforms, where it has garnered a loyal following.

Madhavan reflected on this enduring popularity with a sense of wonder. “It’s been 23 years now, Dia, and for 23 years, the film has been aired on some TV channel or the other. It is there on OTT platforms too and people have watched it somewhere or another. But now, when I see, houseful shows, even after all that, I am confused as to why people want to pay money to watch the film! Why are they coming to the theatres? This means they still want to experience the film on the big screens,” he said, marvelling at the film's ability to draw audiences back to the cinema even after more than two decades.

The re-release of Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein has not only reignited the love of its original fans but has also introduced the film to a new generation of viewers who are discovering its charm for the first time. The film’s return to theatres is a testament to the power of nostalgia and the lasting impact of a story that resonates with audiences, regardless of the era.