Jude Law’s ‘The Order’ receives a seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival 2024

Actor Jude Law’s powerful performance in the crime thriller The Order has captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival. The film, directed by Justin Kurzel, received a standing ovation lasting seven minutes following its premiere, according to sources.

Jude, looking dapper in a black shirtless suit, greeted fans on the red carpet before the screening. As the lights went down, the Sherlock Holmes actor and the rest of the cast, including Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, and Alison Oliver, basked in the enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The Order, based on true events, is set in 1983 Idaho. It follows an FBI agent who investigates a series of violent bank robberies and car heists, only to discover they are connected to a dangerous group of neo-Nazi terrorists.

“Sadly, the relevance speaks for itself. It felt like a piece of work that needed to be made now. It’s always interesting finding a piece from the past that has some relevant relationship to the present day,” Jude was quoted as saying about the project.