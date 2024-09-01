Jude Law’s ‘The Order’ receives a seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival 2024

Actor Jude Law’s powerful performance in the crime thriller The Order has captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival. The film, directed by Justin Kurzel, received a standing ovation lasting seven minutes following its premiere, according to sources.
Jude, looking dapper in a black shirtless suit, greeted fans on the red carpet before the screening. As the lights went down, the Sherlock Holmes actor and the rest of the cast, including Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, and Alison Oliver, basked in the enthusiastic applause from the audience.
The Order, based on true events, is set in 1983 Idaho. It follows an FBI agent who investigates a series of violent bank robberies and car heists, only to discover they are connected to a dangerous group of neo-Nazi terrorists.
“Sadly, the relevance speaks for itself. It felt like a piece of work that needed to be made now. It’s always interesting finding a piece from the past that has some relevant relationship to the present day,” Jude was quoted as saying about the project.
The film, an adaptation of the 1989 book The Silent Brotherhood, offers a timely exploration of far-right ideologies and their potential dangers. Director Justin Kurzel emphasised the film’s relevance in today's world, drawing parallels to the events of January 6, 2021.
Jude’s performance has been praised for its intensity and authenticity. His portrayal of the FBI agent fighting against extremism has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Jude and Nicholas, who have both been frequent attendees at the Venice Film Festival, are joined by a talented cast including Sheridan, Smollett, Oliver, and Odessa Young.
The Order is set for release in the United States in December, while Amazon Prime Video will distribute the film in multiple international territories. The film’s strong reception at the Venice Film Festival bodes well for its future success.