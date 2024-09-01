Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ inches closer to INR 500 crore mark on Indian box office, earns INR 9 crores on third Saturday

Stree 2, the horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, defying expectations. Despite its modest budget, the film has consistently exceeded box office expectations, inching closer to the coveted INR 500 crore mark.

On Day 16, the film's third Saturday, it achieved a remarkable feat, nearly doubling its Friday collection, earning INR 9.25 crores. This consistent performance is a testament to the film’s quality and audience appeal.

With a total collection of INR 480.25 crore as of August 31, Stree 2 is well on its way to surpassing the INR 500 crore mark by the end of the third weekend. This achievement places it in the league of top-grossing Bollywood films of recent times.

The film’s success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, strong performances, and effective marketing. Rajkummar and Shraddha deliver stellar performances, captivating audiences with their chemistry and talent. The supporting cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, also contributes significantly to the film's success.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, was released on August 15, clashing with other major films like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. However, the film’s quality and audience appeal have propelled it to the top of the box office charts.

The phenomenal success of Stree 2 is a testament to the power of good storytelling and exceptional filmmaking. The film's ability to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level has made it a runaway hit.