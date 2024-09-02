Boman Irani’s directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys,’ will be featured at the 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Actor Boman Irani’s much talked about directorial debut, The Mehta Boys starring Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari and Shreya Choudary has been selected to screen at the prestigious 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) under the showcases of South Asian cinema.

Reacting to the news, Boman Irani shared his excitement, reflecting on the long journey it took to bring the film to life. He humorously noted that while he achieved milestones like marriage and parenthood early on, his film’s debut has been a long time coming. Boman expressed his joy and anticipation for the world premiere in Chicago, calling it one of the most significant events in his life.

The Mehta Boys centers on a father and son who, despite their differences, must spend 48 hours together, promising a compelling exploration of family relationships.

Co-written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, the film is produced by Irani Movietone and Chalkboard Entertainment.

The Chicago South Asian Film Festival has previously showcased notable films like Heroine, Margarita with a Straw, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Masaan.