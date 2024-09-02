Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Exclusive set pictures out as filming continues despite injury

The buzz around Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by A R Murugadoss, has been steadily growing since its announcement. The film, which went on floors in June, is currently in the midst of a 45-day shooting schedule, and exclusive pictures from the set have just been released, giving us a sneak peek into what promises to be a grand cinematic experience.
The shoot kicked off with a high adrenaline action sequence filmed 33,000 feet above sea level inside an aircraft, featuring Salman Khan. The newly released images gives us a better glimpse of the action-packed scenes being crafted for the film. Despite suffering a rib injury, Salman Khan is pushing through and continues to shoot, with the crew taking extra precautions to ensure his well-being.
Following the current schedule, the production will move to a palace in Hyderabad, where additional key scenes will be filmed. The filmmakers have also recreated sets resembling Mumbai's Dharavi and Matunga, which adds to the film's intense and gritty atmosphere.
The collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala, A R Murugadoss, and Salman Khan is generating significant excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Sikandar is gearing up for an EID 2025 release, and the anticipation is building for what is expected to be a major blockbuster.