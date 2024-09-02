Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Exclusive set pictures out as filming continues despite injury

Following the current schedule, the production will move to a palace in Hyderabad, where additional key scenes will be filmed. The filmmakers have also recreated sets resembling Mumbai's Dharavi and Matunga, which adds to the film's intense and gritty atmosphere.

The collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala, A R Murugadoss, and Salman Khan is generating significant excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Sikandar is gearing up for an EID 2025 release, and the anticipation is building for what is expected to be a major blockbuster.