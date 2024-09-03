Satish Badal joins the cast of Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’

Satish Badal is thrilled to join the cast of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Maalik. Known for his roles in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Mrs Undercover, and Kaala, Satish is currently earning acclaim for his performance in the JioCinema series Shekhar Home. In Maalik, he will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar under the direction of Pulkit, celebrated for his work on Bhakshak. Described as an emotion-driven action entertainer, the film is penned by Pulkit.

Expressing his excitement, Satish remarked, “Working with Rajkummar is a dream come true for me. I have always admired him not just for his acting skills but also for how he has navigated the industry as an outsider. Despite being often typecast, he has consistently broken through those barriers and succeeded commercially while staying true to himself.” Satish added, “I’ve been following his career since his National Award-winning debut, and the opportunity to collaborate with someone of his caliber is incredibly exciting. When I met him, I was struck by his humility and approachable nature. His achievements are impressive, and I’m looking forward to this project with him.”

Regarding the shoot, Satish shared, “We’re currently filming in the distinctive and vibrant locations of Lucknow and Allahabad. Although we’ve only just started, the camaraderie on set is fantastic.”

He also praised director Pulkit, saying, “Pulkit Sir is an incredibly welcoming and warm-hearted director. He creates a comfortable environment for the actors and is very open to discussions. His approachable and humble demeanor is evident in the positive atmosphere on set.”