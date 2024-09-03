Vijay Varma takes 2024 by storm with stellar performances in ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Mirzapur’, and ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Vijay Varma has become one of the most talked-about actors in the last couple of years, impressing audiences with his remarkable performances across different genres. Vijay has showcased his versatility in the first eight months of the year with standout roles in Murder Mubarak, Mirzapur, and IC 814:The Kandahar Hijack.
In Murder Mubarak, Vijay took on the role of Aakash Dogra, a lawyer who gets caught up in a mysterious death at an elite Delhi club. Vijay’s portrayal of Aakash is both complex and captivating, as he brings out the character’s vulnerability and cunning. The way he navigates Aakash through the twists and turns of the plot, balancing the character's flaws and strengths, has been a major talking point among viewers. His performance is a perfect blend of depth and relatability, making Aakash one of the most memorable characters of this year.
Vijay’s versatility further shone in the latest season of Mirzapur, where he plays twin brothers Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi. Playing dual roles are never easy, but Vijay made it look effortless. He managed to clearly distinguish between the two brothers, each with their own distinct personality. Bharat and Shatrughan are portrayed with such nuance that they feel like entirely different people. This performance added a new layer to the gritty world of Mirzapur, and the audience have praised Vijay for his ability to bring fresh dynamics to the series.
In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Vijay steps into the role of a courageous pilot involved in the infamous 1999 hijacking. His portrayal of the pilot, who remains calm and composed under extreme pressure, has received widespread acclaim. The actor's intense performance stands out and shows his ability to take on challenging roles and excel in them.