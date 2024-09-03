Vijay Varma takes 2024 by storm with stellar performances in ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Mirzapur’, and ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Vijay’s versatility further shone in the latest season of Mirzapur, where he plays twin brothers Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi. Playing dual roles are never easy, but Vijay made it look effortless. He managed to clearly distinguish between the two brothers, each with their own distinct personality. Bharat and Shatrughan are portrayed with such nuance that they feel like entirely different people. This performance added a new layer to the gritty world of Mirzapur, and the audience have praised Vijay for his ability to bring fresh dynamics to the series.