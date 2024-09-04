Aditya Kripalani’s ‘Not Today’ talks loud about mental health and suicide prevention

Aditya Kripalani's powerful and internationally acclaimed film, Not Today, has officially premiered and will be showcased on September 8 at Ira Khan's Agastu Foundation, a mental health support centre. The film's release was announced on by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, marking a significant moment in the discourse around mental health and suicide prevention.



Not Today is a compelling 90-minute feature that delves into the critical issue of suicide prevention. The film follows the story of Aliah Rupawala, a dedicated young suicide prevention counselor portrayed by Rucha Inamdar, as she engages with a man on the brink of suicide, played by Harsh Chhaya. Through their emotional and deeply personal journey, the film offers a poignant exploration of healing, human connection, and the power of empathy.



Industry giants including Gajraj Rao, Ruhee Dosani, Manav Kaul, Cristian Munglu, Doron Ben-David, Shonali Bose, Aahana Kumra, Mithila Palkar, and many others have already praised Kripalani's cinematic achievement, underscoring its relevance and importance.



Kripalani says, "Ira watched the film and she really felt for both characters and the film. She suggested some disclaimers. And based on what we felt we have added them. She felt that the film is encouraging people to make a call to suicide prevention centres at the right time, and that's the most important aspect.

He adds, "One of Anurag Kashyap sir’s films deals with a similar space. And when I saw it I was very very moved. I cried quite hard. And I met him right after the screening. I’m eternally grateful to his generosity as a senior filmmaker. He gives with such an open heart it’s unbelievable. Inspiring. He has put up so much about the film including the trailer while he’s in the middle of a shoot himself."