Farhan Akhtar embarks on Ladakh filming adventure for epic war film '120 Bahadur'

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has commenced shooting for the highly anticipated war drama, 120 Bahadur, in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh. The film is based on the true story of Major Shaitan Singh, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, and his brave soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, 120 Bahadur will delve into the Battle of Rezang La, a heroic confrontation that showcased the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces. The film's makers have released two motion posters, introducing Farhan Akhtar in the role of Major Shaitan Singh.