Makers drop trailer of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

The highly anticipated trailer for Superboys of Malegaon has been released, giving fans a glimpse of an inspiring story filled with friendship, dreams, and the magic of filmmaking. Directed by Reema Kagti, the movie is produced by industry heavyweights Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
The film, written by Varun Grover, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. Superboys of Malegaon is based on the real-life story of Nasir Sheikh, a passionate filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra. The film captures Nasir's journey as he and his friends embark on an ambitious filmmaking project that transforms their lives in unexpected ways.
Set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13 and the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, the movie will hit theaters in January 2025, followed by a global streaming release on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries.
Superboys of Malegaon is a celebration of the power of friendship, the joy of creativity, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.