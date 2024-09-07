Makers release highly-anticipated teaser for ‘Bohurupi’

The teaser provides a thrilling look into the film’s high-stakes action sequences, elaborate chases, and emotionally charged moments. Shiboprosad looks very much menacing in a few shots. It sets the tone for a captivating battle between Abir and Shiboprosad, hinting at a narrative with twists and dramatic confrontations. The backdrop of Bengal, combined with the fast-paced energy of the film, creates a visually striking experience. Viewers can expect a blend of traditional Bengali storytelling with modern cinematic techniques.