Makers release highly-anticipated teaser for ‘Bohurupi’

Makers have officially launched the teaser for its much-anticipated film Bohurupi, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Touted as Bengal’s first action-chase drama, the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself. The film’s storyline delves into the lives of two fierce rivals, with themes of love, revenge and power taking centrestage. With a unique combination of intense action and emotional depth, Bohurupi is set to break new ground in Bengali cinema.
The teaser provides a thrilling look into the film’s high-stakes action sequences, elaborate chases, and emotionally charged moments. Shiboprosad looks very much menacing in a few shots. It sets the tone for a captivating battle between Abir and Shiboprosad, hinting at a narrative with twists and dramatic confrontations. The backdrop of Bengal, combined with the fast-paced energy of the film, creates a visually striking experience. Viewers can expect a blend of traditional Bengali storytelling with modern cinematic techniques.
Though no specific date has been announced, Bohurupi is slated for a Durga Puja 2024 release, positioning it as one of the most awaited films of the season.