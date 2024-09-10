Bhagyashri Borse debuts in South cinema with stellar role in ‘Kaantha’

Bhagyashri Borse is venturing into an exciting new phase of her career with a leading role in the highly anticipated Tamil film Kaantha. This marks her debut in Tamil cinema, following her impressive performances in Bollywood and signifying a bold and promising expansion of her career.

Notably, Kaantha was actually her first audition. In 2023, Bhagyashri captivated audiences in her role in the Hindi film Yaariyan 2, showcasing her versatility and commanding screen presence. Her performance highlighted her ability to adapt to diverse roles and solidified her reputation as a talented actress. Her Bollywood debut was further enhanced by a notable special appearance in Chandu Champion, underscoring her talent.