Bhagyashri Borse debuts in South cinema with stellar role in ‘Kaantha’

Bhagyashri Borse is venturing into an exciting new phase of her career with a leading role in the highly anticipated Tamil film Kaantha. This marks her debut in Tamil cinema, following her impressive performances in Bollywood and signifying a bold and promising expansion of her career.
Notably, Kaantha was actually her first audition. In 2023, Bhagyashri captivated audiences in her role in the Hindi film Yaariyan 2, showcasing her versatility and commanding screen presence. Her performance highlighted her ability to adapt to diverse roles and solidified her reputation as a talented actress. Her Bollywood debut was further enhanced by a notable special appearance in Chandu Champion, underscoring her talent.
Bhagyashri Borse shared, “Debuting in South cinema with Kaantha is both thrilling and humbling. Transitioning from Bollywood to South cinema has been a dream journey, and I’m excited to work with the amazing Dulquer Salmaan and the team at Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. I’m eager to contribute something special to this vibrant industry.”
With her mix of talent, charm, and dedication, Bhagyashri Borse is poised to become a prominent actress in the South film industry. Her move from Bollywood to South cinema highlights her versatility and sets her up as a rising star.
Kaantha is co-produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, a division of the esteemed Suresh Productions, in partnership with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.