Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for action thriller ‘Gandhari’

Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon are teaming up once again for their upcoming action-thriller Gandhari. Following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, this new project dives into a deeply emotional tale, focusing on the bond between a mother and child.
Directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari will see the versatile actress taking on the role of a fierce mother driven by revenge. The film, written by Kanika, promises a gripping storyline packed with high-intensity action and emotional depth. Taapsee, excited to return to action after nearly a decade, shared that she was drawn to this role due to its intense character and the chance to explore new emotional territory.
Kanika, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Taapsee once again, highlighting the film’s exploration of a mother's fierce love and determination. She emphasised the raw intensity of the story, which centres on revenge and redemption.
The film is poised to deliver a strong combination of action, emotion, and suspense. Fans of Taapsee are eagerly awaiting this new venture, which promises a thrilling ride full of revenge and redemption.