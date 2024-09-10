Vijay Varma reflects on his role as Captain Devi Sharan in ‘IC814’

2024 has been a stellar year for Vijay Varma, with his remarkable performances in Murder Mubarak, Mirzapur, and now IC814, which has become the latest sensation. Known for his versatility, Vijay’s portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in IC814 has earned widespread praise from both fans and critics. The actor has made an impressive leap from his previous roles, and this latest one has cemented his position as one of the most exciting talents in the industry.