Why Vikram’s Thangalaan is a must-watch for all

After winning hearts in the South, the blockbuster film Thangalaan is all set for its Hindi-language release. Directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, the film has already made waves with its stunning visuals, gripping performances, and impactful storyline. As it gears up for its Northern debut, here are the top reasons why Thangalaan is a must-watch: