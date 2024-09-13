Adarsh Gourav heads to TIFF for Superboys of Malegaon world premiere

Adarsh Gourav is thrilled as he prepares for the world premiere of his latest film Superboys of Malegaon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The movie, directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, is a heartwarming story inspired by real events. It follows the life of Nasir Shaikh, played by Adarsh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, Maharashtra, who creates no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films.
Written by the acclaimed Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon captures Nasir's passion for filmmaking despite limited resources, showcasing a tale of determination and creativity. The film also features notable performances by Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.
Adarsh expressed his excitement about the upcoming TIFF premiere. "I am beyond excited to be a part of TIFF with such a special film. Superboys of Malegaon is a project close to my heart as it tells a story of passion, determination, and love for cinema. Working with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s production house has been an incredible journey, and having this film premiere at an esteemed festival like TIFF feels surreal,” he shared.
Superboys of Malegaon is scheduled for its world premiere on September 13, 2024, as part of TIFF's lineup. The festival, running from September 5 to 15, is one of the most anticipated film events globally. With its unique and uplifting narrative, the film is expected to captivate audiences at TIFF and beyond.