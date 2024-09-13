'Bohurupi's first-released song 'Shimul Polash' is a vibrant tribute to love and Bengal's rural tradition

Upcoming Bengali film Bohurupi, a puja release, has unveiled the first song, Shimul Polash, which features Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee. The song is sung by a bohurupi artiste Nanichora Das Baul and Shrestha Das, with music composed by Nanichora Das Baul and Bonnie Chakraborty, and lyrics too by Nanichora himself.
The song beautifully portrays the journey of Bikram and Jhimli’s married life. It opens with Jhimli preparing for her wedding day, adorned with jewellery made from polash flowers, while Bikram arrives with his friends. The lively and joyful atmosphere of the wedding is vividly captured in the song. After the wedding, Bikram and Jhimli embark on their new life together, symbolised by a boat ride and a walk to a distant landscape. The song also offers a glimpse of their family-building journey. Notably, this is the first time Shiboprosad Mukherjee is seen dancing alongside Koushani Mukherjee.
Co-director and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, “The song Shimul Polash is a true tribute to the soil, sung by the original bohurupi artiste Nanichora Das Baul and Shrestha Das, which is truly a masterpiece. The shot where Bikram and Jhimli are seen walking together at a distant landscape, symbolising the beginning of their journey together as a family, will always be my favourite shot from the song. It also holds a special place in my heart, as the audience will see me dancing for the first time that also after my accident, despite the challenges it posed. I was quite nervous dancing alongside Koushani, who is a skilled and accomplished dancer.”
Sharing her experience Jhimli aka Koushani Mukherjee said, “This song is particularly special because it beautifully captures the relationship between Jhimli and Bikram. Shooting for this song was a beautiful yet challenging experience, for instance there is a scene where I had to dance on muddy ground, which made balancing and standing difficult. Additionally, I attended several pottery sessions to create clay pots for the song, which was a fascinating experience. We put in a lot of hard work on this project, and it holds a very special place in my heart. I hope the audience will love it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”