'Bohurupi's first-released song 'Shimul Polash' is a vibrant tribute to love and Bengal's rural tradition

Upcoming Bengali film Bohurupi, a puja release, has unveiled the first song, Shimul Polash, which features Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee. The song is sung by a bohurupi artiste Nanichora Das Baul and Shrestha Das, with music composed by Nanichora Das Baul and Bonnie Chakraborty, and lyrics too by Nanichora himself.

The song beautifully portrays the journey of Bikram and Jhimli’s married life. It opens with Jhimli preparing for her wedding day, adorned with jewellery made from polash flowers, while Bikram arrives with his friends. The lively and joyful atmosphere of the wedding is vividly captured in the song. After the wedding, Bikram and Jhimli embark on their new life together, symbolised by a boat ride and a walk to a distant landscape. The song also offers a glimpse of their family-building journey. Notably, this is the first time Shiboprosad Mukherjee is seen dancing alongside Koushani Mukherjee.