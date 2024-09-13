Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ set for March 2026 release

Bollywood’s master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially locked in the release date for his next grand cinematic venture, Love and War. The movie, featuring an impressive cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is slated for a theatrical release on 20th March 2026.
What makes this release date even more exciting is its timing. Love and War will hit the silver screens during one of the year’s most significant holiday stretches, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa. With this prime holiday window, the film is expected to draw in huge audiences as moviegoers enjoy the festivities alongside the much-anticipated release.
The announcement of Love and War has already created a buzz across social media, with fans eager to witness Bhansali’s signature larger-than-life storytelling. This project will also mark this new collaboration of top Bollywood stars, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2026. As excitement builds around the film’s release and its ensemble cast, fans are counting down the days to experience Bhansali’s next magnum opus.