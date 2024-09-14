Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Punjabi debut opposite Guru Randhawa

This news was broken by Guru himself on through his social media. He posted a video which welcomed Nimrit, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi to the world of Punjabi films. The video portrayed Nimrit dressed in Punjabi attire where she looked radiant and gave off the complete Punjabi Kudi vibe. The chemistry between the two actors has taken social media by storm and their fans eagerly await their arrival on-screen.

Shaunki Sardar is currently being shot and is expected to release in 2025.