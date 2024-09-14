Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Punjabi debut opposite Guru Randhawa
Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her debut in Punjabi films with Shaunki Sardar directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath. She will be paired opposite the sensational Guru Randhaw. The movie is also being produced under Guru’s banner and promises to be a heartwarming entertainer.
Commenting on her exciting debut, Nimrit mentions, “It’s an absolute honour to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry. Shaunki Sardar is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!”
This news was broken by Guru himself on through his social media. He posted a video which welcomed Nimrit, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi to the world of Punjabi films. The video portrayed Nimrit dressed in Punjabi attire where she looked radiant and gave off the complete Punjabi Kudi vibe. The chemistry between the two actors has taken social media by storm and their fans eagerly await their arrival on-screen.
Shaunki Sardar is currently being shot and is expected to release in 2025.