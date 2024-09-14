‘Tekka’ teaser: An action-thriller steeped in desperation

The teaser sets a thrilling tone, with quick cuts and suspenseful scenes that hint at a story full of intrigue, danger, and complex character dynamics. From the high-tension soundtrack to the atmospheric cinematography, Tekka seems poised to take viewers on an edge-of-the-seat ride. The visual cues suggest a tale of the desperation poverty can lead to.

The film is set to release on October 8, right in time for the Puja season. With a tagline that reads, ‘The stakes are high, and every move is a gamble’, Tekka promises an action-packed experience, exploring themes of power, conflict, and survival.