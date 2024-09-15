SIIMA 2024: Nani wins best actor for ‘Dasara’, Keerthy Suresh bags best actress award; check out full list of winners here

The SIIMA 2024 awards kicked off in grand style with a glamorous ceremony in Dubai on Saturday evening. The first phase of the prestigious event celebrated the best talent from the Telugu and Kannada film industries. Sunday will see the announcement of winners from the Tamil and Malayalam categories.
Here’s a complete list of the winners from the Telugu and Kannada categories:
SIIMA 2024 Telugu Winners:
Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)
Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)
Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)
Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)
Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)
Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)
Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)
Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)
Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)
Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)
Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh
Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)
Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)
Sensation of the Year: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
SIIMA 2024 Kannada Winners:
Best Film: Kaatera
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)
Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debut Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)
Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debut Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)
Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Excellence in Cinema Award: Shiva Rajkumar