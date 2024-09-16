It was shot in a single take with no cuts: Director Ravi Udyawar spills beans on the thrilling bike sequence from Yudhra

Anticipation for the upcoming action thriller Yudhra continues to rise, especially with director Ravi Udyawar revealing the challenges behind one of the film's most exciting sequences. The movie, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is packed with action scenes, but it’s the high-octane bike chase that stands out.
Udyawar shared that the bike sequence was shot without cuts, using three professional riders from Portugal to handle the extreme high-speed stunts. He explained, “It was one of the toughest shots we’ve ever pulled off! The sequence was filmed in a single take, making it even more challenging.”
What makes this scene even more memorable is the backdrop of iconic Mumbai locations. The chase stretches across the city’s new sea link, express flyovers, and skyscrapers, offering a visually striking experience. According to Udyawar, the combination of speed and the city’s landmarks gives this scene its unique edge.
With the movie set to hit theatres on September 20, Yudhra is expected to be a gripping action-packed film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, the film promises intense performances from Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, who adds emotional depth to the story.
The movie also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal in supporting roles. Fans of high-speed action and stunning visuals will have plenty to look forward to in this high-energy thriller.