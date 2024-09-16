It was shot in a single take with no cuts: Director Ravi Udyawar spills beans on the thrilling bike sequence from Yudhra

What makes this scene even more memorable is the backdrop of iconic Mumbai locations. The chase stretches across the city’s new sea link, express flyovers, and skyscrapers, offering a visually striking experience. According to Udyawar, the combination of speed and the city’s landmarks gives this scene its unique edge.

With the movie set to hit theatres on September 20, Yudhra is expected to be a gripping action-packed film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, the film promises intense performances from Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, who adds emotional depth to the story.

The movie also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal in supporting roles. Fans of high-speed action and stunning visuals will have plenty to look forward to in this high-energy thriller.