Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Vettaiyan’ audio and prevue to be launched on September 20

Early reports suggest that Rajinikanth plays a retired police officer whose past secrets drive the narrative of the action-thriller. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for the acclaimed film, Jai Bhim.

Vettaiyan features a stellar cast including Sharwanand, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, Rohini, Kishore Kumar G, Ramesh Thilak, and GM Sundar. The music for the film is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by SR Kathir, known for his work on Asuravadham. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

This film marks a long-awaited reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh, who last appeared together in the 1991 action-drama Hum.

In addition to Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is also preparing for another high-octane thriller, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Vikram fame. The film features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Kannada actor-director Upendra.

Amitabh was last seen in the dystopian thriller Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag-Ashwin, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Shobana, Brahmanandam, and other notable cameos.