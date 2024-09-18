Ajit Singh Palawat on his complex role as Constable Pathak in 'Sector 36' alongside Vikrant Massey

Ajit Singh Palawat, recognised for his performances in Lukka Chuppi, Poster Boys, Drishyam 2, and more, is currently captivating audiences as Constable Pathak in the OTT film, Sector 36, alongside Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal.

Discussing his character, Palawat explains, “In Sector 36, I portray constable Pathak, a morally complex cop closely connected to Pandey Ji. Alongside two colleagues, we manage the responsibilities of our area, creating a tight-knit team dynamic.”

Reflecting on the challenges he encountered, he shares, “After 17 to 18 years in theater, transitioning to the film industry while maintaining my theater work has been a significant challenge. I’ve often played police roles, evolving from constable to inspector. With Constable Pathak, I aimed to distinguish him from my previous characters. Collaborating with Aditya was instrumental in achieving this. My preparation goes beyond just memorising lines; it's about delivering them naturally and authentically. Feedback from my co-actors has been crucial to my growth.”

On working with his co-stars, he says, “Collaborating with Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal has been an incredible experience. I’ve admired Vikrant since his television days; his seamless transition to film is impressive. Deepak’s commanding screen presence is remarkable, and I’ve learned a lot from his approach to character observation. I also enjoyed working with Ipshita, my wife, who plays Pandey Ji's wife, and Mahadev, a talented performer from my theater group. Anmol and his casting team deserve accolades for assembling such a fantastic cast, and the writers played a vital role in making this a truly collaborative project.”

Palawat reminisces about memorable moments in his career, noting, “One standout memory comes from the Ram Leela set in Delhi, where heavy rain disrupted our work. Despite this setback, we relocated the remaining shoot to Mumbai, which turned out to be a fun experience. Afterward, we celebrated with a party, a rare and enjoyable occasion for the entire cast and crew. The AD team did an outstanding job, making it a memorable event for everyone involved.” He added that the response he received has been incredibly fulfilling.