Vikramaditya Motwane’s tech-driven thriller CTRL’s trailer is out now!

Get ready to dive into the world of technology-driven suspense with CTRL, the latest thriller by visionary director Vikramaditya Motwane, set to premiere on Netflix on October 4. Known for films like Udaan and Trapped, Vikramaditya ventures into the contemporary digital landscape with this innovative project.
CTRL centres on Nella, played by Ananya Panday, a young woman caught between her digital and real-world personas. Through a gripping narrative, the film explores the fine line between who we are online and who we are in real life. Vihaan Samat joins the cast as Allen, adding further depth to this tension-filled story. According to Motwane, the film employs a ‘screen life’ format, using technology to create an immersive, almost voyeuristic storytelling experience.
In a recent statement, the director shared, “Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience.” Ananya described her role as deeply relatable, saying, “My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it…”
CTRL, created by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, will take a provocative look at the intersection of technology, identity, and control.