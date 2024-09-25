Vikramaditya Motwane’s tech-driven thriller CTRL’s trailer is out now!

In a recent statement, the director shared, “Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience.” Ananya described her role as deeply relatable, saying, “My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it…”

CTRL, created by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, will take a provocative look at the intersection of technology, identity, and control.