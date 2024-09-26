Indian Railways congratulates ‘Laapataa Ladies’ team over Oscars 2025 selection with a sweet message

Kiran Rao’s heartwarming and poignant film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 2025 Oscars. The Film Federation of India announced the selection, recognising the film’s critical acclaim and its powerful portrayal of human connection.

Indian Railways, which played a significant role in the film’s storyline, expressed their joy and pride over the selection. The railway ministry took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Laapataa Ladies, highlighting the film's connection to Indian Railways.

Sharing a poster for the film, they wrote, “O sajni re… Bahut bahut badhai! Indian Railways is proud to be a part of such a wholesome movie.” The poster read, “Connecting Hearts Forever. Congratulating Team Laapataa Ladies.”