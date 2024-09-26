Indian Railways congratulates ‘Laapataa Ladies’ team over Oscars 2025 selection with a sweet message

Kiran Rao’s heartwarming and poignant film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 2025 Oscars. The Film Federation of India announced the selection, recognising the film’s critical acclaim and its powerful portrayal of human connection.
Indian Railways, which played a significant role in the film’s storyline, expressed their joy and pride over the selection. The railway ministry took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Laapataa Ladies, highlighting the film's connection to Indian Railways.
Sharing a poster for the film, they wrote, “O sajni re… Bahut bahut badhai! Indian Railways is proud to be a part of such a wholesome movie.” The poster read, “Connecting Hearts Forever. Congratulating Team Laapataa Ladies.”
The film's plot revolves around two brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey in 2001. The unexpected twist sets off a series of events that explore themes of identity, family, love, and self-discovery. Trains and railway stations serve as powerful symbols of transition, movement, and connection in the film.
Laapataa Ladiesfeatures a talented ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Chhaya Kadam. The film also features a powerful cameo by veteran actor Ravi Kishan.
The film’s release in March 2024 was met with widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.
The selection of Laapataa Ladies as India’s official entry for the Oscars is a significant achievement for the film’s creators and the Indian film industry.