Triptii Dimri opens up about her role in ‘Animal’ and addresses criticism the film received

Actress Triptii Dimri recently opened up about her experience working on the 2023 Ranbir Kapoor film Animal and addressed the criticism it has received.

Triptii, who garnered praise for her performance in the film, shared her perspective on her character Zoya, at an event in Mumbai. She described Zoya as both brave and innocent, emphasising the complexity and depth of the role.

“As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep Sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different,” she said.

Addressing the criticism surrounding Animal, the artiste defended the film’s portrayal of human nature. She argued that individuals possess various shades of personality, including good, bad, and even ugly.

“I would approach Zoya's character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades—good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime.”

Animal was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of last year, telling the story of Ranbir’s character Rannvijay Singh, who seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his father. Triptii’s performance in the film was widely appreciated, showcasing her talent and versatility.

Her upcoming projects include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. As she continues to take on diverse roles and challenge herself as an actress, Triptii’s career is on a promising trajectory.