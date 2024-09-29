Jr NTR’s ‘Devara Part 1’ surpasses INR 200 crore mark at global box office in two days

Jr NTR’s highly anticipated action film, Devara Part 1, has taken the box office by storm, breaking records and surpassing significant milestones. The film, directed by Koratala Siva and featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, has crossed the INR 100 crore mark in India and has exceeded INR 200 crore worldwide.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Devara Part 1 has resonated with audiences, primarily due to Jr NTR’s massive fan base. The film’s opening day saw a gross of over INR 140 crore globally, according to reports. On Day 2, it continued its strong performance, earning INR 38.2 crore in India, bringing the total to INR 120.7 crore.

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, Devara Part 1 has been a pan-India success. On Saturday, the film recorded an impressive occupancy of 60.23 per cent in the Telugu market, while it saw 18.15 per cent in the Hindi sector, 28.02 per cent in Kannada, 24.89 per cent in Tamil, and 15.95 per cent in Malayalam.

Globally, the film has swiftly entered the INR 200 crore club, earning INR 243 crore in just two days. This achievement makes Devara Part 1 the highest-grossing solo opener for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. It also holds the title of the second-biggest opener of the year and is poised for an even more successful weekend.

Devara Part 1marks Jr NTR’s first solo release since 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022.