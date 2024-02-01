‘Fighter’ India box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s film collect INR 140 crores in 7 days

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter faced another setback on its seventh day since its release on January 25, witnessing a continued decline in its box office figures. According to early estimates on a box office tracking website, the film garnered approximately INR 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday, marking an INR 1.15 crore drop from Tuesday’s collection of INR 7.5 crore nett.

According to reports, Fighter has amassed a total of INR 140.35 crore nett in India during its opening week, accompanied by an overall occupancy rate of 11.89 per cent on Wednesday. Despite a promising start, with an impressive opening weekend earning of INR 118.5 crore, the film experienced an unexpected dip on Monday, with a mere INR 8 crore in collections, and the trend continued downward.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares a heartfelt note on his 50th birthday, says, ‘You’ve always been larger than life’

While the domestic box office paints a gloomy picture, Fighter is faring better on the international front. This stark contrast has raised concerns among film trade insiders. Film critic Taran Adarsh expressed his astonishment, tweeting, “FIGHTER shocks India, rocks overseas… The underperformance of Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry.”

He highlighted the film’s star-studded cast, director’s credentials, critical acclaim, and positive audience feedback, making its performance in India even more perplexing. Adarsh acknowledged the film's resilience in key international markets such as the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, where it continues to maintain a stronghold even on weekdays.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan reacts as IMDb announces list of 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Despite mixed positive reviews from both fans and critics, the film faces challenges at the Indian box office, prompting reflection on the unpredictable dynamics influencing cinematic success.