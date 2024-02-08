Laugh and howl with The Underdoggs and Wolf Like Me

Movie lovers, if you’re looking for something heartwarming and downright hilarious to watch, mark your calendars for February 9 because The Underdoggs is hitting Amazon Prime Video, and you do not want to miss it!

Imagine a washed-up ex-football pro named Jaycen Two Js Jennings, played by none other than the one and only Snoop Dogg. Jaycen’s hit rock bottom, but he gets a shot at turning things around when he’s stuck coaching a rowdy bunch of pee-wee football players as part of his community service. Sounds like the perfect recipe for laughs and feel-good moments.

And it gets even better! Alongside Snoop, you’ve got the fantastic Tika Sumpter bringing heart to the story as Jaycen's love interest, and the hilarious Mike Epps adding his signature humour into the mix. With a cast like that, you’re in for a treat.

Directed by Charles Stone III and written by a talented team including Danny Segal, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Isaac Schamis, The Underdoggs promises to deliver a blend of comedy, drama and inspiration that will cheer you from start to finish.

Also read: Kerala set to host India’s first international autism film festival

So, grab your popcorn, cosy up on the couch, and get ready for a movie night to remember. Whether you're in it for the laughs, the heartwarming moments, or just to see Snoop Dogg coach a pee-wee football team, The Underdoggs has something for everyone.

Similarly, Australians have cause for celebration as the comedy-drama series Wolf Like Me joyfully returns for its second season on the very same day. Created by the shining Abe Forsythe, this uniquely captivating show stakes to once again enchant viewers with its wit, heart and supernatural.

At the heart of the series lies the endearing character of Gary, portrayed with remarkable depth by the incomparable Josh Gad. Gary, a single father residing in the picturesque city of Adelaide, navigates the complexities of parenthood while grappling with the lingering grief of losing his wife, Lisa, seven years prior. Gad’s portrayal resonates with audiences, capturing the raw emotions of loss and resilience with authenticity and charm.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi to play parallel lead in Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Goodachari 2’