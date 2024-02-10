Five movie releases you must check out at your nearest PVR INOX Cinema this weekend

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, each week brings forth a tapestry of cinematic marvels to grace the silver screen. PVR INOX cinemas are captivated with a wide selection of movies, from the newest blockbusters to undiscovered treasures.

From heart-pounding action to heart-warming tales, the cinemas overflow with an array of engaging movies spanning diverse genres. With something for every palate, moviegoers are in for a treat this week. Here are films awaiting your indulgence this week, showing at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In a futuristic society, a clumsy young man meets the girl of his dreams, sparking a journey filled with comedic misadventures and perilous encounters. As he navigates mishaps and learns lessons about love and courage, he sets out to prove that true love conquers all, in a quest for impossible love. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya blends comedy, science fiction, and romance which certainly will be a treat for the audience. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this rib-tickling and thought-provoking tale with quirks and surprises will surely win hearts.

The Iron Claw

The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich wrestling family's journey, led by Texas NWA Heavyweight Champion Kevin Von Erich. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the film portrays their triumphs, tragedies, and the burden of the ‘Von Erich curse.’ Wrestling victories, personal struggles, and family tragedies shape their story, ultimately leading to redemption and legacy in the wrestling world. Through poignant moments, the film honours the resilience of the Von Erichs and their lasting impact on professional wrestling.

Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil sports drama that promises to be a visual treat. Featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, along with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah. The movie focuses on the highs and lows of sports and aims to strike a chord with its powerful storytelling and stellar performances.

Also Read: Filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal's film Bhoot Pori has a unique mix of horror & innocence

Eagle

Eagle is a gripping Telugu action thriller helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran as the protagonists, supported by Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, and Kavya Thapar in pivotal roles. Anupama's character learns of a mysterious legend surrounding a man (portrayed by Ravi Teja) hunted by multiple governments and private military organizations. As the teaser hints at a clandestine past, the protagonist emerges as a possible secret agent disowned by his government to preserve plausible deniability.

Monster

A single mother is alarmed by her son's sudden change in behaviour and confronts his school teacher in search of answers. When a schoolyard altercation ensues, exacerbating the situation, the mother's quest for truth intensifies. As tensions rise, Monster delves into themes of maternal instinct, resilience, and the pursuit of truth amidst adversity.

From the quirkiness of Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya to the action thriller Eagle, this week's line-up offers an array of cinematic delights for every taste. Don't let the opportunity slip away—make sure to experience these exciting releases at PVR INOX cinemas near you! To make the most of this weekend, head straight to www.pvrcinemas.com now.

Also Read:Kerala set to host India’s first international autism film festival

A space marketing feature