Kiran Rao shares that Laal Sigh Chaddha’s negative reception deeply affected Aamir Khan

While promoting her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, filmmaker Kiran Rao offered a glimpse into the emotional impact of Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure on her ex-husband and the film’s star, Aamir Khan.

“It's truly disheartening when you put everything in, and it doesn't work,” Kiran shared in a candid interview, referring to the 2022 film’s underwhelming performance. “It definitely affected Aamir quite deeply, and all of us involved. It was a dream project, with years of effort poured into it, weathering even the Covid storm.”

Also read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad steal the show at Ira Khan’s sangeet with their powerful performance

Aamir reportedly pursued the rights for the film's script for a decade, making its eventual reception even more poignant. “It was disappointing,” Kiran admitted, acknowledging the positive online response on the film's recent OTT release. “I feel the film deserved a wider reach, but the audience ultimately speaks, and they didn't seem to connect with it.”

Released in August 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews and underwhelming box office numbers. Its OTT release on Netflix a few weeks later lacked the usual promotional fanfare, with neither Khan nor co-star Kareena Kapoor actively promoting it. This unusual silence fuelled speculation about the film's performance and its impact on the actors.

Also read: Aamir Khan to visit Japan for son Junaid’s upcoming film

Kiran’s honest reflection sheds light on the emotional toll a film’s failure can take on its creators, even for seasoned veterans like Aamir. As Laapataa Ladies awaits its release in March 2024, her words serve as a reminder of the vulnerability inherent in filmmaking and the power of audience reception.