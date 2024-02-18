Noted Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmik passes away at 79

Noted Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmik (79), who received critics’ accolades for her portrayal of Sujata Mitra in the 1968 hit film Chowringhee, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. She is survived by her two daughters -- Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Nilanjana is married to popular actor Jisshu Sengupta.

The family members of the actress told media persons that Bhowmik was admitted to a city hospital for some time now owing to age-related ailments.

Also read: Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, who played child Babita Phogat, passes away aged 19

Many critics feel that despite her acting talent, Bhowmik could not reach the height of popularity she deserved because of the presence of other prominent actresses during her time, namely Suchitra Sen, Sabitri Chattopadhyay and Supriya Devi.

However, in the cinemas where she appeared in lead roles, she won the viewers' hearts and drew accolades from the critics because of her natural acting talent. Apart from Chowringhee, other films with Bhowmik in the lead include Nayika Sangbad opposite Uttam Kumar, Thana Theke Ashchi and Mahashweta, among others.

Also read: Imitiaz Qureshi, first chef to be conferred with Padma Shri in 2016, passes away at 93

In 2012, she received a lifetime achievement award from the West Bengal government. Mourning Bhowmik's demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I express my heartiest condolence over the death of acclaimed actress Anjana Bhowmik. Her death is an irreparable loss for the Bengali film industry. I express my sympathy towards her family members and fans.”