BAFTA 2024 winners list: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ wins seven trophies, ‘Poor Things’ shines too
The evening saw powerful messages woven into acceptance speeches
Christopher Nolan finally claimed his long-awaited BAFTA, not one, but seven of them, thanks to his biopic Oppenheimer. The film about the father of the atomic bomb dominated the night, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), and several technical awards. But despite Oppenheimer’s triumph, the BAFTAs weren’t a one-man show.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ whimsical steampunk fantasy Poor Things, starring Emma Stone as a woman with a child's brain, surprised with five awards, including Best Leading Actress for Stone. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, a chilling drama set around Auschwitz, also took home three awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language.
Also read: BAFTA 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Actor trophy for ‘Oppenheimer’, thanks ‘that dude’ Christopher Nolan
The evening saw powerful messages woven into acceptance speeches. 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing documentary about the first weeks of the Ukrainian war, won Best Documentary, with its director urging the world to keep fighting. The Stop the War Coalition poster displayed by Ken Loach on the red carpet served as a stark reminder of ongoing conflicts.
While Oppenheimer may have been the frontrunner, the BAFTAs proved to be a celebration of diverse cinematic voices. Here’s the list of winners:
Best film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best film not in the English language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest'
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best adapted screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best leading actress
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best leading actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – WINNER!
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best makeup and hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best original score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best special visual effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Best British short animation
Crab Day Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British short film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Also read: BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer with Best Film not in English language honour