BAFTA 2024 winners list: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ wins seven trophies, ‘Poor Things’ shines too

The evening saw powerful messages woven into acceptance speeches

author_img Team Indulge Published :  19th February 2024 02:40 AM   |   Published :   |  19th February 2024 02:40 AM
Untitled_design_(86)

In frame: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (L), Emma Stone in Poor Things (R)

Christopher Nolan finally claimed his long-awaited BAFTA, not one, but seven of them, thanks to his biopic Oppenheimer. The film about the father of the atomic bomb dominated the night, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), and several technical awards. But despite Oppenheimer’s triumph, the BAFTAs weren’t a one-man show.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ whimsical steampunk fantasy Poor Things, starring Emma Stone as a woman with a child's brain, surprised with five awards, including Best Leading Actress for Stone. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, a chilling drama set around Auschwitz, also took home three awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language.

The evening saw powerful messages woven into acceptance speeches. 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing documentary about the first weeks of the Ukrainian war, won Best Documentary, with its director urging the world to keep fighting. The Stop the War Coalition poster displayed by Ken Loach on the red carpet served as a stark reminder of ongoing conflicts.

While Oppenheimer may have been the frontrunner, the BAFTAs proved to be a celebration of diverse cinematic voices. Here’s the list of winners: 

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest 

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language

20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest 

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol 
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron 
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer 
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest'

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers
American Fiction 
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things 

Best leading actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers 

Best casting

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – WINNER!
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things
 The Zone of Interest

Best costume design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best makeup and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best original score

Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 
The Zone of Interest

Best sound

Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest 

Best special visual effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things

Best British short animation

Crab Day Visible Mending
Wild Summon

Best British short film

Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde

