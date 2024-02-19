BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer with Best Film not in English language honour

Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest at the BAFTA Awards. The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.

Deepika made her BAFTA debut this year and joined the likes of Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Gillian Anderson, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson and Andrew Scott as a presenter for the first time ever. This is not the first time Deepika has taken centre stage for an international award event.

Take a look at her BAFTA debut here:

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song Nattu Nattu from the movie RRR. Talking about The Zone of Interest is a UK-Polish historical drama about the Auschwitz concentration camp. The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

Speaking of The Zone of Interest, the film was contending alongside films such as 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow.

For the unversed, 20 Days in Mariupol won best documentary and in his acceptance speech, director-journalist Mstyslav Chernov said, "This is not about us. This is about the people of Ukraine ... the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith."