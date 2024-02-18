Deepika Padukone picks a Sabyasachi sari for BAFTA debut [SEE PICS]

Half an hour after midnight tonight (Indian Standard Time), curtains go up on the BAFTAs, the much-anticipated British Academy of Film and Television Awards, with Prince William being the guest of honour and Deepika Padukone one of the presenters.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a good look at the outfit she was rocking for her BAFTA debut. Deepika picked a gorgeous shimmery sari by Sabyasachi, an Indian designer whom she frequently collaborates with and someone who also helmed her wedding couture.

The sari, a flattering drape, was paired with a plunging blouse. Deepika rounded the look with minimal accessories, smokey makeup and a dramatic updo which she traded for her signature sleek bun.

For the unversed, BAFTA is being beamed live by Lionsgate Play for Indian audiences from 12:30 a.m. onwards. As the world of showbiz prepares for the BAFTAs, which may not be up there with the Oscars but are nonetheless counted among the world's top four film awards, here's a curtain-raiser to bring you up to date on the event.

The race this year is between British-born Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which has got 13 nominations, including best film, best actor (Cillian Murphy) and best supporting actress (Emily Blunt), and Yorgos Lanthimos's brilliantly original 'Poor Things', which received 11 nods. Emma Stone is a frontrunner in the best actress race.

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant will host the show this year. "We want to have an evening that's a celebration and that won't make people feel uncomfortable and won't have people being roasted in any way, so it will hopefully be an evening of generosity and joy, " the actor shared.

The list of presenters includes David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Gillian Anderson, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell and Andrew Scott.

