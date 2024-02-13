Deepika Padukone to join David Beckham, Dua Lipa and others as presenter at BAFTA Awards 2024

The upcoming BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa confirmed as presenters, according to reports. Get ready for red carpet glamour and award show surprises!

The exciting news was shared by a popular media house, sending fans into a tizzy. Deepika, fresh off her head-turning appearance at the Oscars last year, shared her ‘Gratitude’ on Instagram, hinting at another memorable moment on the global stage. But who will they present awards to? That remains a delicious secret for now.

Other big names joining the presenter lineup include Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Hugh Grant, Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and the iconic duo of Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson from The Crown. Himesh Patel (Black Mirror) and Idris Elba also add their star power to the mix.

But the BAFTAs aren’t just about presenters. This year, former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell will hand out the coveted Rising Star Award and to ensure an unforgettable musical experience, Hannah Waddingham will deliver a special cover song, while Sophie Ellis-Bexter will ignite the night with her hit Murder on the Dancefloor.

The guest list boasts more big names than a Hollywood blockbuster. Look out for red-carpet appearances by Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos. With this dazzling ensemble, the BAFTAs promise to be a night to remember!

Remember Deepika's electrifying introduction of the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR? We can expect similar magic as she joins other global stars to celebrate cinematic excellence at the BAFTAs. So, mark your calendars for a night of glitz, glam, and unforgettable moments!