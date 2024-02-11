Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ earns INR 16.2 crores at Indian box office in 2 days

Wedding bells are ringing not just for the characters in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, but also for the film's box office! After a promising opening day, the rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon raked in an estimated INR 9.5 crore on Saturday, according to an industry tracker website, bringing its total domestic collection to INR 16.2 crore.

With hearts swelling faster than Sifra’s circuits (Kriti’s robot character), the film boasts an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.16 per cent, indicating a strong connection with audiences. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, expect this love story to charm its way to even higher numbers.

While reviews have been mixed, the unique premise of a man falling in love with a robot is generating buzz. Directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have crafted a love story that's more than just wires and algorithms, striking a chord with audiences.

The film also benefits from the star power of veterans Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about Dharmendra's infectious energy and playful spirit, highlighting the film's intergenerational appeal.

Produced by Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is proving that love stories, robots, and box office success can be a harmonious blend. As Valentine’s Day approaches, will this film continue to melt hearts and ring up the cash registers? Stay tuned for the next chapter in this robot romance's box office love story!