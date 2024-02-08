Shahid Kapoor Channels his inner Virat Kohli, craves comfort food in new post

Shahid Kapoor just upped his social media game, and it’s got nothing to do with six-pack abs this time. The charming actor traded gym selfies for a hilarious food-fuelled post, channelling his inner Virat Kohli with a twist.

Wrapping up promotions for his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid took to Instagram with a playful video, lip-syncing to Kohli’s viral lines about post-match cravings. Holding a cricket bat for good measure, he mimicked the cricketer’s animated expressions, leaving fans in stitches.

The caption? “Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling (The feeling after promotions are done). Simple, relatable, and undeniably funny. Fans couldn’t resist chiming in, with comments like “Very good plan,” “Hey, you! Keep making these videos, they light up our days,” and “You are too legendary.”

But the fun doesn't stop there. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, releasing on February 9, promises a unique brand of entertainment. This romantic comedy delves into the uncharted territory of AI, with Shahid playing a robot scientist falling for a highly intelligent female robot (played by Kriti Sanon). Think Her meets Wall-E with a Bollywood twist.

Shahid himself is excited about the film's potential. In a recent interview, he called it a “genre-breaking idea” that will “click with the theatre-going audience.” added, “We have to see whether we can convince and make people feel because there's no point making a film if it doesn't make you feel something. That’s why we push the love story part of it... We could have positioned it differently. We’ll just call it a family entertainer... But I think we've tried to achieve something a little deeper.”

Whether Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya proves to be a love story for the ages or not, one thing's for sure: Shahid is ready to entertain, tickle our funny bones, and maybe even spark a conversation about love in the digital age.