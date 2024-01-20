Shahid, Kriti to share unfiltered moments on ‘No-Filter With Neha’

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to join Neha Dhupia on two different episodes of the upcoming instalment of her hit talk show No-Filter With Neha.

As per a source close to production, Kriti will be shooting her episode next.

The source shared: "Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to grace the show, with their episodes scheduled to be shot in the upcoming week.”

Earlier this week, Neha was spotted with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey, setting the stage for a season filled with captivating conversations.

No-Filter With Neha has intimate fun conversations, providing viewers exclusive look into the personal and professional lives of their favorite celebrities.

Shahid and Kriti are all geared up to star in the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

The trailer for the film recently arrived online and has garnered many views. The film will be released on February 9, 2024.