Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

Cricketer Shoaib Malik has set the internet abuzz with his unexpected wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, fuelling rumours of his divorce from tennis icon Sania Mirza. Breaking the news on X with a series of wedding ceremony photos, Shoaib captioned the post, “And we created you in pairs.”

Speculations about Shoaib’s romantic involvement with Sana had been circulating for some time, gaining momentum when the former Pakistan captain extended birthday wishes to the actress last year, accompanied by a photo of the duo. Shoaib had previously defended Javed against criticism, expressing his personal experience of her kindness and courtesy amid controversies regarding her behaviour on set in March 2022.

The surprise wedding announcement from Shoaib comes amidst swirling rumours about his potential separation from Sania, with whom he tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple also shares a son, Izhaan, born in 2018.

Adding to the speculation, Sania posted a cryptic message on Instagram earlier in the week, reigniting divorce rumours. Her post addressed the challenges of marriage and urged followers to “choose your hard,” prompting further speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

This marks Shoaib’s third marriage, with the previous controversy surrounding his reported marriage to Ayesha Siddiqui before his union with Sania. Shoaib, however, vehemently denied the allegations of his first marriage during the ceremonies with Sania, and the controversy gained national attention with involvement from Ayesha and her family on television platforms.