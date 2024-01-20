Zayn Malik’s grand return: Musician makes a rare appearance at Paris Fashion Week after five-year hiatus

Zayn Malik, the heartthrob musician, made a spectacular comeback at Paris Fashion Week, captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. His entrance at the Kenzo show exuded style and confidence, signalling a triumphant return to the spotlight after a five-year hiatus. The internet erupted in celebration, crowning him the top trending topic of the day.

just zayn malik in paris pic.twitter.com/3GfaN53ARN — z (@zjmposts) January 19, 2024

The 31-year-old former One Direction member graced the front row of the Kenzo runway show, accompanied by notable figures such as musician Pharrell Williams, former Christian Dior CEO Sidney Toledano, and singer Rita Ora. Zayn's appearance at the brand's fall/winter 2024-2025 fashion show marked his first public outing since 2019.

Zayn Malik at the Kenzo’s show in Paris! pic.twitter.com/nXThXnxIdW — (@ZJMCRAVE) January 19, 2024

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, expressing their joy at Zayn’s official return. His fashion-forward ensemble, a navy blue patterned tweed suit with a sharp white shirt peeking through, showcased a mature and edgy aesthetic. Zayn traded in his youthful popstar vibes for a bolder, more sophisticated look, accentuated by his tattooed neck and stylishly slicked-back, highlighted locks.

While the Paris Fashion Week event reignited Zayn’s presence in the public eye, memories surfaced of his last fashion appearance at the Tom Ford Womenswear Show in February 2018. In 2017, he collaborated with Versace for a special collection and was featured in a campaign photographed by his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The singer, who was last seen on the red carpet at the Aladdin premiere in Los Angeles in May 2019, has been relatively low-key in recent years. However, revelations from artist JoJo hinted at an unreleased duet with Zayn. Responding to a fan's inquiry, she expressed admiration for his voice and confirmed the existence of a recorded duet that never saw the light of day. Despite the mystery surrounding the unreleased collaboration, there appears to be no animosity between the artists.