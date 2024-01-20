BTS’ Jungkook radiates K-drama allure in new military pictures shared by his brother

Despite being in the military, Jungkook of BTS remains a beacon of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating any updates on the K-pop idol. The recent release of the first exclusive photo from his military training, shared by his brother on Instagram to commemorate his graduation, has stirred a new wave of enthusiasm among admirers. In the photo, Jungkook exudes a fierce and composed demeanour, with many asserting that he possesses ‘actor visuals.’

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, transitioned from a trainee to an active soldier during his military graduation ceremony on January 17. Alongside fellow BTS member Jimin, who enlisted as a companion soldier, Jungkook is set to embark on his duties as an active soldier. The exclusive photo captures a moment of strength and accomplishment, showcasing Jungkook's pride in his new role.

Fresh from his military graduation, Jungkook stepped into the spotlight under the January night sky. The captivating photo, taken on January 17, reflects the singer’s enduring charisma even in the darkness, prompting fans to express their excitement and admiration. Comments flooded in, with some noting, “He looks like an actor,” and others marvelling at his increased handsomeness and muscular appearance.

Military service holds deep significance for South Korean men, signifying their duty to their country. For BTS, it symbolises a potential return to the global stage that the septet has previously conquered. While Jin is expected to be the first to return in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in October and then Suga, the remaining four members, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, who enlisted last, are anticipated to make their comeback by 2025.