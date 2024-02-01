Kriti Sanon radiates elegance in a pink sari during ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ promotions

As Kriti Sanon gears up for the release of her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actress is making quite the style statements during the promotional spree. In a recent event, Kriti mesmerised onlookers in a stunning rani pink sari, showcasing the perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair.

The six-yard wonder was draped in a conventional fashion, with front pleats and the pallu gracefully falling over her shoulder. The plain sari was adorned with sequin work along the borders, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Kriti paired the sari with a modern chic blouse, featuring a sleeveless pattern and a plunging neckline, exuding an essence of allure.

Breaking away from conventional footwear choices, Kriti opted for jor juttis, effortlessly combining comfort with style. A grey necklace adorned with a green emerald and a matching ring served as the perfect accessories, completing her sophisticated look. Soft pink makeup and open tresses added the finishing touches, accentuating her natural beauty.

Also read: Kriti Sanon serves a stunning fashion statement in a black leather dress

This isn’t the first time Kriti has left heads turning with her promotional style. In a pastel co-ord set, the actress embraced a vibrant floral pattern, offering a refreshing take on casual fashion. Paired with beige boots, the ensemble showcased Kriti's ability to effortlessly blend minimalism with impact.

Earlier, she donned a Michael Kors jumpsuit, displaying her versatility in fashion. The grey jumpsuit featured a snug bodice, flared pants, and a chic one-shoulder design. Accentuated with a black belt featuring a silver buckle, Kriti’s outfit exuded a perfect blend of casual coolness and edgy sophistication.

Also read: Kriti Sanon shines at National Film Awards 2023 ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra sari

As Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's anticipation builds, Kriti continues to captivate attention not just with her on-screen presence but also with her impeccable fashion choices.