David Beckham steals the show in dapper tuxedo at BAFTA 2024, greets Prince William at the ceremony 

Football icon David Beckham brought his signature style to the BAFTAs, leaving fans swooning and proving he’s still a red carpet king. Dressed to impress in a classic black tuxedo, crisp white shirt, and suave bow tie, Beckham looked every bit the Hollywood heartthrob.

David Beckham (Pic credit: BAFTA -X)

Cameras couldn’t capture him fast enough, and fans online rejoiced at his dapper appearance. One particularly heartwarming moment saw Beckham exchanging greetings with Prince William, the BAFTA president – a meeting of style icons! Prince William, attending solo as his wife Kate recovers from surgery, opted for a regal blue velvet dinner jacket, creating a sartorial highlight at the event.

Prince William with David Beckham at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/3IR2nArmje February 18, 2024

Also read: Prince William attends BAFTAs 2024 solo, greets people wishing Kate Middleton a speedy recovery



But Beckham wasn't just there for the cameras – he's also a presenter this year, adding to the prestige of the ceremony. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and streamed online, the BAFTAs saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leading the nomination pack with 13 nods. Other strong contenders include Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 9, and The Zone of Interest with 9 nominations each.



Beckham’s presence isn't just a fashion statement; it’s a reminder of his multifaceted career and enduring influence. From football legend to style icon and now a BAFTAs presenter, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide. So, whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply appreciate timeless elegance, Beckham’s appearance at the BAFTAs is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Also read: Deepika Padukone picks a Sabyasachi sari for BAFTA debut [SEE PICS]



With the ceremony in full swing and many awards yet to be announced, one thing’s for sure: Beckham's red carpet moment already has him winning hearts and raising the bar for style. Keep an eye out for his presentations and see if he walks away with a sartorial award of his own!