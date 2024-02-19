Prince William attends BAFTAs 2024 solo, greets people wishing Kate Middleton a speedy recovery

The BAFTAs red carpet rolled out royalty, albeit of the solo kind this year. Prince William, president of the British Academy since 2010, graced the ceremony without his usual red carpet partner, Kate Middleton who is still recovering from recent surgery. In a video shared on X, William was seen going towards the stands on the red carpet to greet some people who shouted ‘wishing the King and Catherine a speedy recovery.’

Prince William arriving at the BAFTA’s and goes to greet some lovely people who shouted “wishing the King and Catherine a speedy recovery” #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/SbZ69rxrZh February 18, 2024

Undeterred, William carried the royal mantle with aplomb. Ditching his usual black tuxedo, he opted for a head-turning blue velvet number, complemented by a silver watch and polished black shoes. Royal watchers noted the switch-up, adding a dash of contemporary flair to his classic elegance.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their royal BAFTAs debut, dazzling in coordinated black and white. Kate’s ethereal white gown with a dramatic bow stole the show, while William exuded sophistication in a black velvet smoking jacket.

But this year, the spotlight shone solely on William. He greeted fans, chatted with award nominees, and fulfilled his presidential duties with his signature charm. Despite the absence of his other half, the Prince ensured the royal presence remained at the prestigious ceremony.

So, when will we see the royal couple together again? As per the Palace, Kate’s return to public life isn’t expected until late March, following medical advice. But fear not, Royal fans! Easter Sunday might just bring a heartwarming family reunion, marking Kate’s official return to the public eye.

Until then, Prince William's solo BAFTAs appearance serves as a reminder of his dedication to both his royal duties and his wife's well-being. And with Easter on the horizon, the wait for a united royal couple promises to be well worth it!