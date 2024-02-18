Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child!

Join the chorus of “aww” as Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced that they’re expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, shared the heartwarming news on Sunday with a picture that melted hearts worldwide.



The black-and-white photo screamed pure joy. In the snap, Varun, with a goofy grin, planted a kiss on Natasha's baby bump, who cradled it lovingly. Even their furry friend, Joey, couldn’t contain his excitement, photobombing the moment with an adorable presence.

“We are pregnant! Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength,” Varun captioned the picture, instantly triggering a flood of congratulatory messages. From Karan Johar’s enthusiastic “Love you both!” to Bhumi Pednekar’s simple “Congratulations” and Arjun Kapoor’s playful “Daddy & Mommy number 1,” the love poured in from all corners.

Varun and Natasha’s love story is as sweet as the news itself. Childhood friends turned sweethearts, and their journey to happily ever after has finally reached a new chapter. As Natasha reminisced before their wedding, “We realised we were more than just good friends.” And now, they’re about to embark on the beautiful adventure of parenthood together.



Professionally, Varun has been keeping busy. He recently appeared in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and thrilled audiences with his cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Heart Throb. Next up, he's got Baby John and the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers' Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

But amidst the work and fame, it’s clear that family holds the top spot for Varun. This newest addition to the Dhawan household promises laughter, love, and countless heartwarming moments. So, get ready to witness the cutest chapter unfold as Varun and Natasha step into their roles as parents!



